Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.