Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

