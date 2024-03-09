Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Everi worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

EVRI opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $797.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

