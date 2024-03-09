Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,498 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

