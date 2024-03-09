Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,570,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average of $134.54. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

