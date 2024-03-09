Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

