Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 155.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 361.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

