Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,932 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 839.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

