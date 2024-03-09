Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $329,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 287,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,839,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,671,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $114.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

