Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

