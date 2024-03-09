Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $23.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ISDR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

