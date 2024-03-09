Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells $30,309.84 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Angi by 1,183.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

