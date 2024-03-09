James (Jim) Askew Buys 10,000 Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Stock

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Askew purchased 10,000 shares of Evolution Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,530.00 ($21,123.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.
