OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17, reports. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

OneSpan Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.00 on Friday. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in OneSpan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in OneSpan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

