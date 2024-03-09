Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Releases Earnings Results

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Paysafe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paysafe Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

