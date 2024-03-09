Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells $246,613.60 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $246,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

