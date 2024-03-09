Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells $246,613.60 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $246,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
