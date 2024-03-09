Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 13,261 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,812.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,770.96.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

