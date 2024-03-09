Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 13,261 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,812.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Jay Remley sold 13,748 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,770.96.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
