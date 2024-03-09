Robert K. Deveer, Jr. Sells 11,700 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,845 shares in the company, valued at $69,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.83 on Friday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Palatin Technologies



Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

