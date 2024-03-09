Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 35,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 129,800 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00.

Shares of CVE:MRZ opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

