V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:VVX opened at $44.92 on Friday. V2X has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in V2X in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in V2X by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

