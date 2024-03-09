OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
OptiNose Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of OPTN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.07.
In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,994 shares of company stock valued at $87,803. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
