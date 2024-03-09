OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. OptiNose updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

OptiNose Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at OptiNose

In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,994 shares of company stock valued at $87,803. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

About OptiNose

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in OptiNose by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Stories

