Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.04%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Evogene Stock Down 3.1 %

Evogene stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

