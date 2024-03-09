Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Shares of LVRO opened at $6.61 on Friday. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter worth $114,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

