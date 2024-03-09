GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at about $318,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $32.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

