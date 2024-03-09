GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.31 Million Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.29% of EZCORP worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZPW stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

