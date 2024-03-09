GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

