GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,718 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

