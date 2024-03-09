Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $16.19 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

