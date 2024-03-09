GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SITC. Mizuho lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

SITE Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.20 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

