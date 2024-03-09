Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 1,506 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1,906.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

