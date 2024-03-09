GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,402,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

