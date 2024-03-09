GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.7 %
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.
Allegiant Travel Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
