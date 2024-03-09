GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 33,088 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.36% of CNB Financial worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 81,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 294,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.77.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

