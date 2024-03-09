GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 123.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,911 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evolv Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
Several research firms recently commented on EVLV. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
