GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 49,623 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,623 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DK opened at $26.50 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock worth $132,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

