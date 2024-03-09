GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.34 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

