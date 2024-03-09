GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,609 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Janus International Group worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Janus International Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

