Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $289,862.40 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after buying an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

