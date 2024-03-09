First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $32.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,745,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

