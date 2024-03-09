IO Biotech’s (IOBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
IO Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IO Biotech
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.