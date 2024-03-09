IO Biotech’s (IOBT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

IO Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,029,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in IO Biotech by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,894 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

