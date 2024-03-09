Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Raised to $72.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

