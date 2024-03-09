Mizuho Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $99.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

