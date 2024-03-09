Information Services Group’s (III) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th.

NASDAQ III opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 535.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

