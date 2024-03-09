Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KURA. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

