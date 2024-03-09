Royal Bank of Canada Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTLB. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

GitLab stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

