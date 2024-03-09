First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,553.60 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,623.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,480.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,421.67.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

