Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $13,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.