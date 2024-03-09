Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.