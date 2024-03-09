CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Roth Mkm

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CECO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CECO stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $769.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

