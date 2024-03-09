Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadwind by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

